hang seng index daily outlook fri 04 dec sideways between 22100 and 22600 1789262015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed and attempted to retest the […]


December 4, 2015 12:00 PM
Hong Kong (1 hour)_04 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed and attempted to retest the 22600 “stubborn” resistance but retraced in the overnight session as the European Central Bank (ECB) has disappointed market expectations on its latest monetary easing polices.

Key elements

  • Price action of the Index has tumbled again but managed to stall at the 22100 short-term support which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 30 November 2015 low to 02 December 2015 high @2pm.
  • The resistance to watch remains at 22600 which is the descending trendline from 26 May 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic is now attempting to exit from its oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the current decline from yesterday, 03 December 2015 high has started to wane.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22100

Resistance: 22600

Next support: 21830 (excess low of weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now expected evolve in a sideways configuration again with a potential push up to retest the “stubborn” resistance at 22600, the descending trendline that is capping the Index since 26 May 2015 high.

On the other hand, a break below the 22100 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the push up scenario for a slide to retest the lower limit (excess) of the weekly pivotal support at 21830.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.