August 19, 2015
Hong Kong (weekly)_19 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_19 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pierced below the lower limit of the long-term key support at 23450. This horrendous slide is caused by a 6% sell-down seen in the Shanghai Composite Index as local media reported that some Chinese brokerages have resumed margin lending and short-selling facilities.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The long-term key support at 23650/23450 (lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008) has been broken. As this support is defined by the weekly chart, a weekly close below the lower limit at 23450 is required to invalidate the long-term bullish trend (see weekly chart).
  • The short-term steeper trendline resistance joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @9am is capping the Index at 23650 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant 8 July 2015 key reversal swing low at 22710 confluences closely with the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 21 July 2015 high @1pm to 11 August 2015 high @9am at the 22870 level (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 23390

Pivot (key resistance): 23650

Support: 22870/22710

Next resistance: 24120 & 24500

Conclusion

The Index is required to have a weekly close below 23450 in order to invalidate the long-term bullish trend. However in the shorter-term (1 to 3 days), technical elements remain bearish and we cannot rule out the risk of a further slide towards the 22870/22710 support zone holding below the short-term key resistance of 23390/23650.

Only a break above the 23650 daily pivotal resistance is likely to dampen the current bearish tone for a potential recovery to target 24120 before 24500.

