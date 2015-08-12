(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index here

Current price action is now back at the 24000 range support and formed a hourly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24000

Resistance: 24900

Next support: 23450

Conclusion

Yesterday’s drastic sell-off (risk-off) seen in global stock markets was driven by the sudden devaluation of the Chinese CNY as market participants view this move as a desperate attempt to review the “ailing” China economy.

Technically speaking, the Hong Kong 40 Index is now resting at a significant support of 24000 and short-term elements have started to show signs of a recovery. As long as the 24000 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a rebound to retest the range top (resistance) at 24900.

On the other hand, a clear break below the 24000 support is likely to trigger a deeper decline to towards the key long-term support at 23450.

