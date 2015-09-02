hang seng index daily outlook for wed 02 sep bearish tone remains intact below 21400 1182642015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) did not shape the expected push up […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2015 11:47 AM
Hong Kong (1 hour)_ 02 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) did not shape the expected push up as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook (click link for details) and plummeted directly.

Key elements

  • The Index is capped by a short-term descending trendline joining the highs since 28 August 2015 now acting as a resistance at 21400.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below resistances.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21400

Support: 20070 (weekly target)

Next resistance: 22250

Conclusion

Bearish technical elements remain intact for the Index. As long as the 21400 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a direct decline to test the significant 24 August 2015 low of 20070.

However, a clearance above the 21400 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone for a push up to test the short-term 25/27 August 2015 range top at 22250.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

