What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) did not shape the expected push up as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook (click link for details) and plummeted directly.

Key elements

The Index is capped by a short-term descending trendline joining the highs since 28 August 2015 now acting as a resistance at 21400.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below resistances.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21400

Support: 20070 (weekly target)

Next resistance: 22250

Conclusion

Bearish technical elements remain intact for the Index. As long as the 21400 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a direct decline to test the significant 24 August 2015 low of 20070.

However, a clearance above the 21400 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone for a push up to test the short-term 25/27 August 2015 range top at 22250.

