hang seng index daily outlook for tues 15 sep potential push up towards range top above 21300 suppor

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a bounce from its […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2015 11:09 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_ 15 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a bounce from its short-term graphical range support at 21300.
  • The 21300 support also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its recent up move from 08 September 2015 low @11am to 09 September 2015 high @3pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (as highlighted by the light blue box). This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact in the short-term.
  • The 22400 resistance is the neckline of the impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart configuration (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21300

Resistance: 22400

Next support: 20860 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 21300 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the 22400 range top (neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” chart configuration).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21300 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the 20860 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

