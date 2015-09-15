hang seng index daily outlook for tues 15 sep potential push up towards range top above 21300 suppor
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a bounce from its […]
Pivot (key support): 21300
Resistance: 22400
Next support: 20860 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 21300 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the 22400 range top (neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” chart configuration).
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21300 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to test the 20860 weekly pivotal support.
