(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has plummeted and hit the expected downside target at 22870/22710.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action has formed an impending hourly bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern at the 8 July 2015 key reversal swing low of 22710.

The 22710 significant swing low also confluences closely with the 1.236/1.382 Fibonacci projection from 21 July 2015 high @1pm to 11 August 2015 high @9am.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region which suggests that the current decline is being overdone and a potential rebound is round the corner for the Index.

The short-term steeper trendline resistance joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @9am is now capping the Index at 23490.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 22710/22620

Resistance: 23490/23650

Next support: 22250/21170

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential push up towards the 23490/23650 resistance zone holding above the 22710/22620 pivotal support.

However, a crack below the 22710/22620 significant support is likely to see the continuation of this pronounced decline to target 22250/21170 next.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.