The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has plummeted and hit the expected downside target at 22870/22710.
Pivot (key support): 22710/22620
Resistance: 23490/23650
Next support: 22250/21170
Short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential push up towards the 23490/23650 resistance zone holding above the 22710/22620 pivotal support.
However, a crack below the 22710/22620 significant support is likely to see the continuation of this pronounced decline to target 22250/21170 next.
