Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

Current price action has implied a potential “bear trap” and a break above the 24000 intermediate resistance is likely to reinforce this scenario (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term resistance remains at 24900 which is the 2-week+ range top in place since 28 July 2015 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23450

Resistance: 24000 & 24900

Next support: 22700

Conclusion

The recent steep decline has managed to stall at the key long-term support of 23450. Interestingly, China central bank, PBoC is going to hold a special press conference today at 10.15am (SGT) to discuss the recent devaluation its currency, CNY.

Technically speaking, the Index appears to have formed a potential “bear trap” and a break above the 24000 is likely to reinforce this scenario for a push up to retest the 24900 range top.

However, failure to hold above the 23450 key support is likely to damage the long-term bullish trend and see a further plunge towards the 08 July 2015 swing low at 22700.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.