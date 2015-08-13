hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 13 aug hovering at the 23450 long term key support potential

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to tumble before stalling at the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2015 11:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (weekly)_13 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_13 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to tumble before stalling at the 23450 key long-term support which is the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since the major market bottom 26 October 2008 (see weekly chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region (see 1 hour chart).
  • Current price action has implied a potential “bear trap” and a break above the 24000 intermediate resistance is likely to reinforce this scenario (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term resistance remains at 24900 which is the 2-week+ range top in place since 28 July 2015 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23450

Resistance: 24000 & 24900

Next support: 22700

Conclusion

The recent steep decline has managed to stall at the key long-term support of 23450. Interestingly, China central bank, PBoC is going to hold a special press conference today at 10.15am (SGT) to discuss the recent devaluation its currency, CNY.

Technically speaking, the Index appears to have formed a potential “bear trap” and a break above the 24000 is likely to reinforce this scenario for a push up to retest the 24900 range top.

However, failure to hold above the 23450 key support is likely to damage the long-term bullish trend and see a further plunge towards the 08 July 2015 swing low at 22700.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.