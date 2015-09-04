hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 04 sep 21400 remains the resistance to maintain the bearish
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade below the 21400 daily pivotal resistance and it was closed for a public holiday yesterday.
Pivot (key resistance): 21400
Support: 20450 & 20070 (weekly target)
Next resistance: 22250
As long as the 21400 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, we are maintaining our bearish bias for a potential last push down to test the 20450 support and even 20070 next.
On the other hand, a break above the 21400 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 22250 (short-term 25/27 August 2015 range top).
