hang seng index daily outlook for fri 28 aug limited upside potential below 2247022710

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to push higher towards the […]


Financial Analyst
August 28, 2015 1:03 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (4 hour)_ 28 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_ 28 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to push higher towards the expected target zone of 22470/22710 during the U.S. session reinforced by better than expected U.S. Q2 GDP and initial jobless claims figures.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is coming close to the 22470/22710 intermediate resistance zone which is defined by the short-term descending trendline (in red) joining the highs since 11 August 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 11 August 2015 high @ 9am to 24 August 2015 low @9pm (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to turn down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.
  • The intermediate support to watch will be at the 21370/21000 zone defined by the gapped up seen yesterday, 27 August 2015 and the “higher low” printed on 26 August 2015 @3pm (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 22470

Pivot (key resistance): 22710

Support: 21370 & 21000

Next resistance: 23450 & 24900

Conclusion

The Index is now approaching the short-term risk zone (resistance) of 22470/22710 where a potential decline is expected towards the 21370 support and even 21000 in the short-term.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 22710 daily pivotal resistance is likely to see a probe to test the weekly pivotal resistance at 23450 (the former swing point low printed on 8 July 2015, please click on  this link for more details).  Only a clear break above the 23450 level may trigger a further rally towards the next resistance at 24900 which is the trendline resistance joining the highs of 26 May 2015 and 24 June 2015.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.