(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index

The Index continues to hold above the 23650/23450 key long-term support (lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since the major market bottom of 26 October 2008) (see weekly chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just inched up above its oversold region which suggests the revival of upside momentum (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term resistance remains at 24900 which is the 2-week+ range top in place since 28 July 2015 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Intermediate support: 23940

Pivot (key support): 23650/23450

Resistance: 24320 & 24900

Next support: 22700

Conclusion

The clearance above the 24000 level has reinforced the “push up” scenario for the Index towards 24320 before retesting the 24900 short-term range top (resistance).

On the contrary, a crack below the 23650/23450 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation to see a slide to target the 08 July 2015 swing low at 22700.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.