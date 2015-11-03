hang seng index daily outlook 03 nov potential push up to test medium term upside trigger level at 2
Pivot (key support): 22500
Resistance: 23100
Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)
As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a continuation of its current bullish move to test the medium-term upside trigger level at 23100.
On the flipside, a penetration below the 22500 pivotal support may invalidate the expected bullish tone to see a slide to retest the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 22260/22180.
