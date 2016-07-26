hang seng index bullish tone remains intact above 21840 support 1822932016
Daily Outlook, Tues 26 July 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) […]
Daily Outlook, Tues 26 July 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) […]
(Click to enlarge chart)
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to shrug off yesterday’s lacklustre performance seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices and continued to rally towards our expected target/resistances. Hang Seng is now up by 0.91% on an intraday basis.
Interestingly, the Index has managed to outperform its regional peers as it shot up by 5% till to date after the bullish breakout seen from its former “Triangle range/consolidation” configuration on 12 July 2016. Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Intermediate support: 22070
Pivot (key support): 21840
Resistances: 22700 & 23200
Next support: 21380 (weekly pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 21840 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the 22700 resistance in the first step within the ascending channel configuration.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21840 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards this week medium-term pivotal support of 21380.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.