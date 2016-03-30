hang seng daily outlook wed 30 mar 2016 right at 20740 trendline resistance 1803722016

Hang Seng (4 hour)_30 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_30 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways yesterday below the 20510 short-term pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

In today’s morning session, 30 March 2016, the Index has staged a gap up of 1.8% to print a current high of 20716.

Key elements

  • Despite this morning gapped up in price action, the Index has not surpassed the trendline resistance that has linked the “lower highs” since the 23 October 2015 high of 23452.
  • It is now testing the trendline resistance now at 20740 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 18 March 2016 high to the 24 March 2016 low of 20155.
  • The significant short-term support now rests at today’s gap up and the minor swing low area of 29 March 2016 @9pm which gives us a zone of 20300/270.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20740

Supports: 20300/270 & 19800

Next resistance:  21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now right below the 20740 trendline resistance where it faces the risk of at least a pull-back towards the 20300/270 support zone in the first step.

However, a break above the 20740 trendline resistance is likely to put the bears on hold for a further potential push up towards the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

