hang seng daily outlook wed 27 jan 2016 19500 remains the potential upside trigger level 1795002016

(Click to enlarge charts) The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a push up in the U.S. session […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2016 12:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_27 Jan 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_27 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a push up in the U.S. session but it still failed to break above the trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs since 08 January 2016.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has failed to make another headway above the short-term trendline resistance which is just below the minor swing high at 19500 and continued to make drift lower in line with the weakness since in the China stock market.
  • The China A50 Index that consists of the top 50 mainland China listed stocks based on market capitalisation is now reaching a key medium-term support at 8770 despite the on-going selling pressure (recap here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy). A possible consolidation may take place at around the 8770 support level based on current technical factors such as the exit target of the “Double Top” has been reached and momentum oscillators are at oversold region).
  • The next significant resistance remains at the 20226/380 zone which is defined by the former range support of that linked the swing lows area of 24 August  and 29 September 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 24 December 2015 high to 21 January 2016 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18540

Resistances: 19500 & 20226/380

Next support: 18200

Conclusion

19500 remains the potential upside trigger for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 20226/380.

However, a break below the 18540 pivotal support may see a further slide to test the next support at 18200.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.