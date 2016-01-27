(Click to enlarge charts)

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a push up in the U.S. session but it still failed to break above the trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs since 08 January 2016.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has failed to make another headway above the short-term trendline resistance which is just below the minor swing high at 19500 and continued to make drift lower in line with the weakness since in the China stock market.

The China A50 Index that consists of the top 50 mainland China listed stocks based on market capitalisation is now reaching a key medium-term support at 8770 despite the on-going selling pressure ( recap here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy) . A possible consolidation may take place at around the 8770 support level based on current technical factors such as the exit target of the “Double Top” has been reached and momentum oscillators are at oversold region).

that consists of the top 50 mainland China listed stocks based on market capitalisation is now reaching a key medium-term support at 8770 despite the on-going selling pressure ( . A possible consolidation may take place at around the 8770 support level based on current technical factors such as the exit target of the “Double Top” has been reached and momentum oscillators are at oversold region). The next significant resistance remains at the 20226/380 zone which is defined by the former range support of that linked the swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 24 December 2015 high to 21 January 2016 low (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18540

Resistances: 19500 & 20226/380

Next support: 18200

Conclusion

19500 remains the potential upside trigger for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 20226/380.

However, a break below the 18540 pivotal support may see a further slide to test the next support at 18200.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.