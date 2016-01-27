hang seng daily outlook wed 27 jan 2016 19500 remains the potential upside trigger level 1795002016
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a push up in the U.S. session but it still failed to break above the trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs since 08 January 2016.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 18540
Resistances: 19500 & 20226/380
Next support: 18200
19500 remains the potential upside trigger for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 20226/380.
However, a break below the 18540 pivotal support may see a further slide to test the next support at 18200.
