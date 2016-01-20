(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has performed better than our expectation without shaping a drop to the 18900 support. It rallied in the European session and almost met the upside target at 19850 (printed a high of 19727 before it reversed down sharply in the U.S. session).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

In today’s morning session, the Index has plummeted straight to test the 18900 support which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster with excess at 18700 and the lower boundary of the short-term “Expanding Wedge” in place since s08 January 201 high.

The hourly (short-term) RSI continues to post an impending bullish divergence signal which indicates that downside momentum is waning thus the Index may shaped a rebound at this juncture since it is trading close to the lower boundary (support) of the “Expanding Wedge”.

The short-term gap resistance stands at 19340/447

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18900/700 (excess)

Resistance: 19340/447

Next support: 18200

Conclusion

As long as the 18900/700 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a risk of a short-term rebound towards the gap resistance of 19340/447.

However, failure to hold above the 18900/700 pivotal support is likely to open up scope for a further decline towards the medium-term downside target of 18200 (click here for our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.