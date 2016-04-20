hang seng daily outlook wed 20 apr 2016 further potential weakness ahead 1807182016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tried to stage a bullish breakout above the 21530 pivotal resistance in a “thin” trading environment during yesterday’s U.S. session (printed a high of 21587).
Interestingly, yesterday’s push up in price action did not get a positive follow through today, 20 April 2016 as the Index staged an opening gap down in the morning session. Therefore, our short-term bearish view remains intact. Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key resistance): 21530
Supports: 21000 & 20600
Next resistance: 21960
As long as the 21530 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to a further decline towards our expected short-term downside target at 21000 and a break below it may trigger further weakness towards the next support at 20600.
On the flipside, a clear break above the 21530 pivotal resistance is likely to see an extension of the countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to target the next resistance at 21960 in the first step.
