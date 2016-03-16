hang seng daily outlook wed 16 mar 2016 maintain bearish bias below 20520 resistance 1802022016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier In our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Tues, 15 March 2016 (click here for a recap), the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 16, 2016 11:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_16 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_16 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Tues, 15 March 2016 (click here for a recap), the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has started its expected decline from the 20380/520 “risk zone” in a slow descend fashion (printed a low of 20209 in the U.S. session).

Key elements

  • In today’s morning session, the Index has gapped up due to a late recovery seen in the major U.S. stock indices as they erased all their earlier losses. Despite this upturn seen in price action, the Index is still below the 20380/520 “risk zone”.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still capped by the significant resistance where in the past two occasions price action of the Index has failed to make a further advance when the RSI retreated from this resistance (highlighted by the pink ovals). This observation suggests a lack of upside momentum where the risk of a decline increases as we are at the end of the current countertrend rally cycle that started from 11 February 2016 low of 18056.
  • The significant risk zone of 20380/520 is defined by the former swing lows area of 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015, upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since 26 May 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
  • The significant short-term support now rests at 19960/800 which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low and the minor swing lows area of 03 March and 11 March 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20520

Support: 19960/800

Next resistance: 21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish bias to see the start of a potential steep decline as we are at the end of the current countertrend rally cycle that started from 11 February 2016 low.

As long as the 20520 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a further decline to target the 19960/800 support in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the excess at 21000 (weekly pivotal resistance).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.