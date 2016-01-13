hang seng daily outlook wed 13 jan 2016 bullish breakout watch next resistance at 20680 1793032016
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped a push down to test the key 19800/700 long-term support and managed to hold at this level as expected.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 19900
Resistance: 20680
Next support: 19800/700 & 19200
We maintain the bullish bias and tightened the daily short-term pivotal support to 19900 for a further potential push up to target the 20680 resistance (medium-term upper neutrality zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
On the other hand, a break below 19900 may see another retest on the 19800/700 long –term key support. Only a clear violation below 19800/700 is likely to kick start a deeper correction to target the next support at 19200 in the first instance.
