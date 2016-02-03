hang seng daily outlook wed 03 feb 2016 watch the 19000150 gap resistance for another potential down
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has gapped down and even broke below the 19000 medium-term pivotal support in line with weakness seen in the U.S. indices and WTI oil.
The final phase of the mean reversion rally for the Index has been invalidated. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate resistance: 19000/150
Pivot (key resistance): 19300
Support: 18540
Next resistances: 20230/380
Technical elements have turned bearish for the Index and the mean reversion/ “snap-back” rally has ended through the break of the medium-term pivotal support at 19300. Any potential relief rebound is likely to be capped by the intermediate gap resistance of 19000/150 for another downside movement to target the 21 January 2016 swing low at 18540 in the first step.
On the flipside, only a break above the 19300 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to revive the bulls for a potential rally towards the next resistance at 20230/380.
