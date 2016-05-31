hang seng daily outlook tues 31 may 2016 potential bearish reaction below 2084021100 resistance 1813

(Click to enlarge charts)  What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has continued to push higher in


Financial Analyst
May 31, 2016 11:55 AM
Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_31 May 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_31 May 2016

 What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has continued to push higher in today’s morning session (31 May 2016) and its up by 0.79% from yesterday’s close.

 Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to a descending trendline in place since 26 October 2016 high now resistance at 20840/21100 (see daily chart).
  • The 21100 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster and now the upper limit of a short-term ascending channel in place since 24 May 2016 low@2pm (see daily chart).
  • The 21100 resistance is the current medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week. (Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday)
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at the overbought region which suggests the short-term upside momentum of the recent up move has started to wane. These observations reinforce our expectation for a potential bearish reaction at/close to the 21100 pivotal resistance (see hourly
  • Near-term supports rest at 20500 and 20270.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20840

Pivot (key resistance): 21100

Supports: 20500 & 20270

Next resistance: 21650

 Conclusion

As long as the 21100 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is now expected to shape a least a potential bearish reaction in the short-term to target the supports at 20500 and 20270.

On the flipside, a break above the 21100 pivotal resistance is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards the next resistance at 21650 (21/28 April 2016 swing high area).

 Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

 

 

Economic Calendar

