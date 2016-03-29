hang seng daily outlook tues 29 mar 2016 potential further decline below 20510 resistance 1803502016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has opened with a gapped up (+1.2%) in today’s morning session after its Easter holiday.
Pivot (key resistance): 20510
Support: 19800
Next resistances: 21000 (weekly pivot)
We maintain our bearish bias on the Hong Kong 50 Index. As long as the 20510 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further push down to test the 19800 support.
On the other hand, a break above the 20510 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a potential “relief rebound” towards the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.
