hang seng daily outlook tues 29 mar 2016 potential further decline below 20510 resistance 1803502016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has opened with a gapped up […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 29, 2016 12:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_29 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_29 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has opened with a gapped up (+1.2%) in today’s morning session after its Easter holiday.

Key elements

  • Interestingly, this morning’s gapped up in price action stopped right below the 20510 resistance which is the pull-back resistance of the ascending channel bearish breakout. This breakout from the former ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low has reinforced our medium-term bearish view that the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 18071 is likely to be over. Please click here to recap our latest weekly (medium-term) outlook/strategy published yesterday.
  • The significant short-term support rests at 19800 which is defined by the swing lows area of 09/11 March 2016 and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 18071 to 18 March 2016 high of 20847.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20510

Support: 19800

Next resistances:  21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish bias on the Hong Kong 50 Index. As long as the 20510 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further push down to test the 19800 support.

On the other hand, a break above the 20510 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a potential “relief rebound” towards the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.