hang seng daily outlook tues 26 jan 2016 watch 19500 for a potential bullish breakout 1794782016
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has started to retrace and in this morning opening, it has gaped down towards the medium-term intermediate support zone of 18900/540 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for details)
Pivot (key support): 18540
Resistances: 19500 & 20226/380
Next support: 18200
Technical elements are showing signs of positive development. Pivotal support at 18540 and a break above the 19500 minor swing high is likely to add impetus for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 20226/380.
On the other hand, a break below the 18540 pivotal support may see a further slide to test the next support at 18200.
