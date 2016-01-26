(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has started to retrace and in this morning opening, it has gaped down towards the medium-term intermediate support zone of 18900/540 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for details)

Key elements

The Index has pull-backed right at a descending trendline that has linked the lower highs since 08 January 2016 now resistance at 19500.

The significant resistance stands at the 20226/380 zone which is defined by the former range support of that linked the swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 24 December 2015 high to 21 January 2016 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18540

Resistances: 19500 & 20226/380

Next support: 18200

Conclusion

Technical elements are showing signs of positive development. Pivotal support at 18540 and a break above the 19500 minor swing high is likely to add impetus for a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 20226/380.

On the other hand, a break below the 18540 pivotal support may see a further slide to test the next support at 18200.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.