hang seng daily outlook tues 23 feb 2016 rally from 11 february 2016 low is getting exhausted watch
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has push up as expected and […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has push up as expected and […]
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has push up as expected and hit a high of 19581 in the overnight U.S. session.
Intermediate resistance: 19650
Pivot (key resistance): 19720
Supports: 19150 & 18900
Next resistance: 20230
We are getting close to an inflection level where Index is likely to end the first phase of the on-going countertrend rally. Technical elements are suggesting a potential final push up towards 19650 with a maximum limit set at the 19720 short-term pivotal resistance to complete the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration before the corrective pull-back occurs for a decline to target the 19150 support in the first step.
However, a clearance above the 19720 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see an extension of the countertrend rally to target the next resistance at 20230.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.