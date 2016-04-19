hang seng daily outlook tues 19 apr 2016 potential short term downside reversal below 21530 resistan

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shrugged the earlier sell-off triggered […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 19, 2016 1:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_19 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_19 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shrugged the earlier sell-off triggered by the failed Doha talks on oil production freeze between OPEC and non-OPEC nations. It has rallied but failed to surpass the 21530 resistance (upper range of medium-term neutral zone). Click here for more details on our latest weekly outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Since the bearish breakout of its former ascending channel’s lower boundary on 31 March 2016, any advances seen in price action is being capped by its pull-back resistance at 21530.
  • This morning session rally has stalled again at the 21530 resistance which also coincides with the pull-back resistance of a former trendline support (in dotted red) from 08 April 2016 low @9am (see 1 hour chart)
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has room before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that downside momentum remains intact.
  • The near-term support rests at yesterday’s swing low area at 21000 which has tested the former swing high area of 30 March 2016.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21530

Supports: 21000

Next resistance: 21960

Conclusion

As long as the 21530 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a short-term decline towards the 21000 support.

On the other hand, a break above the 21530 pivotal resistance is likely to open up scope for an extension of the countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to target the next resistance at 21960 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.