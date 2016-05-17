(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to trade in a sideways fashion despite yesterday recovery seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices.

Key elements

Do take note that the Index has reached a medium-term support/risk zone at 19680/500 where it faces the risk of a minor rebound at this juncture. Click here

The Index has staged a bullish breakout above a former short-term term descending trendline resistance (in dotted green) from 28 April 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 19725. In addition, current price action has dipped close to the pull-back support.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme oversold level which suggests a potential upturn in price action as downside momentum gets “overstretched”. These observations support the minor rebound view in price action of the Index.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 20500/600 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 05 May 2016 /11 April 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 21 April 2016 high to last Friday, 13 May 2016 low of 19579.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 19725

Pivot (key support): 19500

Resistance: 20500/600

Next support: 19050

Conclusion

As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 19500 holds, the Index may shape a minor rebound towards the 20500/600 resistance within a medium-term bearish trend.

However, a break below the 19500 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the minor rebound/snap-back scenario to kick start a direct drop towards the next support at 19050 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.