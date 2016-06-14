(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has traded sideways in today’s (14 June) morning session after yesterday gapped down of 0.8%.

Key elements

Current short-term price actions resemble an impending bearish continuation “Pennant” pattern which suggests that the Index is likely to resume its prior down move in place since last Friday, 10 June 2016 after this minor consolidation ends.

The upper limit of the “Pennant” stands at 20570.

The key short-term pivotal resistance will be at 20740/820 which is defined by a confluence of elements (the gap resistance, pull-back resistance of the former short-term ascending channel’s support and the 38.25 Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 June 2016 high of 21407 to the current intraday low).

The next near-term support rests at 20100 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 12 May and 17 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20570

Pivot (key resistance): 20740/820

Support: 20100

Next resistance: 21100

Conclusion

The Index may see a push up first towards the upper limit of the “Pennant” at 20570 and as long as the 20740/820 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, thereafter it is likely to shape another potential downside movement to target the next support at 20100.

On the other hand, a break above the 20740/820 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 21100.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.