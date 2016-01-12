hang seng daily outlook tues 12 jan 2016 watch the 20130 intermediate resistance 1792812016

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) is still hovering just above the long-term key […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2016 11:38 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_12 Jan 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_12 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) is still hovering just above the long-term key support at 19800/700 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook).
  • On the shorter-term, the Index is still being capped by a trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 30 December 2015 at 20130.
  • The next resistance stands at 20680 which is the former range bottom area of “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 to 29 September 2015 (see daily chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the current down move in price action is losing downside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19800/700

Resistance: 20130 & 20680

Next support: 19200

Conclusion

As long as the 19800/700 pivotal support is not broken and a break above 20130, the Index may see a short-term push up to retest the 20680 level.

However, a break below 19800/700 may kick start a deeper correction to target the next support at 19200 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

