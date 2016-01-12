hang seng daily outlook tues 12 jan 2016 watch the 20130 intermediate resistance 1792812016
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) is still hovering just above the long-term key […]
Pivot (key support): 19800/700
Resistance: 20130 & 20680
Next support: 19200
As long as the 19800/700 pivotal support is not broken and a break above 20130, the Index may see a short-term push up to retest the 20680 level.
However, a break below 19800/700 may kick start a deeper correction to target the next support at 19200 in the first instance.
