What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down in line with the downside reaction seen in the U.S. major stock indices where the S&P 500 reacted closely just below the 2081 key medium-term resistance.

Key elements

Key short-term resistance for the Hong Kong 40 Index now stands at 20520 which is defined by the trendlline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 30 March 2016 high of 20988, minor swing high of 01 April 2016 @11pm.

The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator remains oriented to the downside and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The next significant support rests at 19800 which is defined by the swing lows area of 03/09/11 March 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20988 ( please click on this link

Interestingly, the 19800 level now confluences closely with a 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 30 March 2016 high at 20994 to 01 April 2016 low at 20290 projected from 01 April 2016 high @11pm (an extended 5th wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20290

Pivot (key resistance): 20520

Support: 19800

Next resistance: 21000 (weekly/medium-term)

Conclusion

As long as the 20520 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential direct drop towards the 19800 support before a potential minor rebound/consolidation sets in.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up for a retest close to the 21000 weekly pivotal resistance.

