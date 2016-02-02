hang seng daily outlook tues 02 feb 2016 19300 is the support to watch for today to keep bullish bia

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped the expected pull-back after the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2016 1:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_02 Feb 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_02 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped the expected pull-back after the bullish breakout seen last Friday, 29 January 2016.

Key elements

  • The current pull-back has managed to stall at the 19300 minor support of the former swing highs dated from 27 January 2016@9am and 28 January 2016 @5pm which also confluences with the trendline support from 21 January 2016 low.
  • In conjunction with the trendline support seen on the Index’s price action, the hourly RSI oscillator has also managed to hold and staged a rebound from its trendline support. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.
  • The significant resistance stands at 20230/380 which is close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 24 December 2015 low to 21 January 2016 low and our current expected medium-term upside target (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19300

Resistances: 20230/380

Next support: 19000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 19300 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is now likely to see another round of potential upside movement to target  20230/380

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19300 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a further slide to retest the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance from 08 January 2016 high at 19000 (also our medium-term pivotal support).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.