Hang Seng Daily Outlook Thurs 25 Feb 2016: Potential Relief Rally in Progress
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected bearish breakout […]
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected bearish breakout and plunged towards our predefined short-term downside targets at 19150 follow by 18900 (printed a low of 18825 in the U.S. session).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 18900/18800
Resistance: 19290/315
Next support: 18680/540
Elliot Wave principle coupled with other technical elements are suggesting a potential “relief rebound” towards the 19290/315 resistance before another downleg materialises.
However a break below the 18900/18800 short-term pivotal support is likely to open up scope for a further decline to target the next support zone of 18680/540 (medium-term downside target).
