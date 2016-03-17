hang seng daily outlook thurs 17 mar 2016 challenging the 20520 risk level watch the first support a

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways yesterday before it […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 17, 2016 11:45 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (daily)_17 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_17 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways yesterday before it staged a bullish gapped up in today’s morning session, 17 March 2016 due to a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) as the median updated interest rate hike projections has been reduced to only 2 rate hikes for this year versus an expectation of 4 hikes set in the December 2015 meeting.

The Fed “dot plot” of interest rate projections will be updated every quarter and the next projection will be released in the 14/15 June 2016 meeting. In yesterday’s concluded meeting, market participants are expecting a reduction in the projected interest rate hike to 3 rather than 2 for 2016 and the more dovish tone is due to weaker global growth and heightened risks from financial market turmoil in early February.

Key elements

  • Despite the gapped up seen in today’s morning session, the Index does not have a clear break above the upper limit of the risk zone at 20520. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still below the significant resistance that capped previous advances in price action (highlighted in pink ovals).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture as short-term upside momentum is being “overstretched”.
  • The first short-term support now rests at 20190 which is the minor swing low that was formed yesterday that has tested the former minor swing highs of 10 Mar 2016@9am and @9pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20520/20636

Support: 20190 & 19960/800

Next resistance: 21000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now challenging the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance but current technical elements are not supporting invalidation on our initial bearish short-term view. The Index now needs to see a break below the first support at 20190 to give an impetus for a potential deeper slide to target the 11990/800 support (the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low and the minor swing lows area of 03 March and 11 March 2016).

However, an hourly close above the 20636 level will invalidate the bearish view to see a potential “residual” squeeze up towards the “excess level” of 21000 (weekly pivotal resistance).


Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.