Hang Seng – Further potential decline below 20290/460 resistance
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has staged a gapped down in today’s opening session (16 June 2016) and broke below the 20100/20090 short-term pivotal support (current intraday session low is at 20001).
Yesterday’s preferred short-term rebound scenario has been invalidated as it printed only a high of 20572 which is below the expected target/resistance of 20740/820.
Please click on this link for a recap in our prior updated daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key resistance): 20290/460
Supports: 19740 & 19560
Next resistance: 20820
Bearish bias. Any potential minor rebound is likely to be capped below the 20290/460 short-term pivotal resistance for another potential downleg to target the 19740 support and even 19560 (the minor swing low areas of 13 May/19 May 2016).
However, a break above the 20290/460 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further push up towards the next resistance at 20820 (pull-back resistance of the former short-term ascending channel’s support from 19 May 2016 low).
