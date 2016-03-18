hang seng daily outlook friday 18 mar 2016 watch the excess at 21000 1802482016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has blasted past above the upper […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has blasted past above the upper […]
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has blasted past above the upper limit of the risk zone at 20520 and invalidated our preferred direct drop scenario.
Please click on this link for a recap our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Thurs, 17 March 2016.
Resistance: 21000 & 22300
Support: 20200 & 19800
Even though, the Index has broken above 20380/520 risk zone but current technical elements are not justifying any potential strong upmove at this juncture as it still remains below the “excess” 21000 level with China A50 also coming close to its key medium-term resistance at 9840.
Therefore, we are adopting a neutral stance for now on the Hong Kong 50 Index between 21000 & 20200 in the short-term.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.