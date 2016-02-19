(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tried to stage a rally in the European session but failed to break above the 19410 intermediate resistance.

Key elements

In this morning session, the Index has staged a gapped down opening from the 19410 intermediate resistance and broke below the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low.

The next significant resistance after 19410 remains at 19720 which is our medium-term upside target for this week and now corresponds closely with the standard 5 th wave targets derived from the 0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low of 18056 to 16 February 2016 high of 19275 @1pm projected from 17 February low of 18898 @3pm.

wave targets derived from the 0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low of 18056 to 16 February 2016 high of 19275 @1pm projected from 17 February low of 18898 @3pm. The significant near term support remains at 19100 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up movement from 11 February 2016 low to current high of 19453.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 19100 & 18900

Resistances: 19410 & 19720

Conclusion

Mixed elements at this juncture, therefore we turn neutral for now. Only a clear break above 19410 is likely to revive the bullish tone to see a potential rally towards the next resistance at 19720 (medium-term upside target).

On the other hand, a break below 19100 may see a further slide to test the next support at 18900 (the minor swing low of 17 February 2016).

