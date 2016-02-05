(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested the 19300 short-term pivotal resistance but failed to have a “clean” break above it.

Key elements

Despite yesterday pushed up in price action, the Index has remained capped by a short-term trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 29 January 2016 high now at 19400.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch down from its overbought region which suggests a potential downside reversal in price action.

The short-term significant support rests at 18730/540 which is defined by the swing low area of 21 January 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19300/400 (excess)

Support: 18730/540

Next resistances: 19750 & 20230/380

Conclusion

As long as the 19300/400 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, we are still keeping our short-term bearish bias for a decline to retest the 18730/540 support zone.

On the flipside, a break above 19400 is likely to negate the bearish tone for a push up towards the 19750 range top formed by the minor swing highs of 19 January 2016 and 29 January 2016. Only a clearance above 19750 is likely to open up scope for more upside movement towards the next resistance at 20230/380.

