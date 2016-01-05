hang seng daily outlook 05 jan 2016 further potential corrective rebound above 21020 1791602016

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a “gap up” in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 5, 2016 11:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (1 hour)_05 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a “gap up” in today’s opening session from 14 December 2015 swing low area at 21020.
  • The intermediate resistance to watch now is at 21600 which is defined by the former support that linked the lows of 18 December to 21 December 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s steep decline from 30 December 2015 high @9a.m to 04 Jan 2016 low @11pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has some “room” left before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21020

Resistance: 21600 & 21820

Next support: 20700

Conclusion

As long as the daily (short-term) daily pivotal support at 21020 holds, the Index is likely to see a further corrective rebound to test the 21600 resistance with a maximum limit set at 21820.

However, failure to hold above the 21020 pivotal support may see a further breakdown towards the next support at 20700.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.