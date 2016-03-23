gold tumbles to march low on hawkish fed comments 1803162016

The price of gold hit a new March low on Wednesday after relatively hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials weighed on the precious metal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 23, 2016 8:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of gold hit a new March low on Wednesday after relatively hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials weighed on the precious metal and boosted the US dollar. As a result, gold dipped below $1225, a key support level.

The comments from Fed members appeared to mitigate last week’s FOMC statement, which was widely seen as surprisingly dovish due to its significant lowering of expectations for US rate hikes this year. That dovish statement prompted a sharp and immediate sell-off last week in the US dollar along with a corresponding rise in gold.

Hawkish Fed statements generally pressure the price of gold for a couple of reasons. Since gold is a non-interest-bearing asset, rising interest rates increase the cost of gold ownership, thereby leading to a shift away from investment in the precious metal. This prompts a decline in demand and value. In addition, rising US interest rates generally lead to an increase in demand for the dollar. Since gold is denominated in dollars, there exists an inverse correlation between the two. Therefore, a higher dollar typically leads to a lower price for gold.

From a technical perspective, the current slide extends gold’s retreat from the new one-year high slightly above $1280 resistance that was reached less than two weeks ago. As of this writing, this drop has prompted price to reach down and hit a steep uptrend support line extending back towards the lows of mid-January. In addition, price has also dropped down to approach the important 50-day moving average.

Having hit a critical technical juncture, gold could have further to fall if it breaks down below the current support. With any further retreat for the precious metal that prompts such a breakdown below the noted trend line and moving average, further losses could push price back down towards progressively lower support levels at $1190, $1170, and $1140, which also correspond roughly with the key 38%, 50%, and 62% Fibonacci retracement levels of the sharp uptrend from mid-December to mid-March.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.