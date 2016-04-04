gold remains pressured despite weak dollar 1804562016

Gold continued to be weighed down along with other major commodities on Monday despite persisting weakness in the US dollar and lowered expectations for further […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 4, 2016 10:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold continued to be weighed down along with other major commodities on Monday despite persisting weakness in the US dollar and lowered expectations for further Fed rate hikes.

Since a 13-month high around $1280 was reached just over three weeks ago in mid-March, the price of gold has fallen in a series of lower highs and lower lows. This steady retreat has occurred even as the US dollar has also steadily lost ground during the same period due to progressively diminishing anticipation of additional US monetary policy tightening in the near-term. Since gold is denominated in dollars and is a non-interest-bearing asset, conventional wisdom would suggest the opposite – low interest rates and a falling dollar should lead to a boost for gold.

However, another characteristic of gold – that it is considered a safe haven asset in times of market turmoil and volatility – has helped to place some pressure on gold prices for the past several weeks. Specifically, US stock markets have been in a prolonged rally, sharply reversing the heavy losses incurred during the early part of the year. This has helped to decrease the attractiveness of gold as a safe haven.

Technically, during the course of gold’s decline within the past three weeks, price has broken down below several factors that have helped define its recent steep uptrend. These include both an uptrend line extending back to January lows as well as the key 50-day moving average.

If gold has indeed formed an intermediate top, any continued strength in equity markets could lead to a further loss in value for the precious metal. In this event, the next major target below the $1200 psychological level is at key $1190 support. With any continued downside momentum, further bearish support targets reside at $1170, followed by $1140, where the 200-day moving average is currently situated.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.