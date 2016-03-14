gold loses shine ahead of fed 1801782016

As the US dollar strengthened and global stock markets continued to stay supported on Monday, the price of gold resumed its sharp retreat from last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2016 8:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the US dollar strengthened and global stock markets continued to stay supported on Monday, the price of gold resumed its sharp retreat from last week’s one-year high around the $1280 resistance level.

Since mid-December, when gold rebounded with a clear double-bottom pattern off a new multi-year low around $1050, the precious metal has been rising swiftly in price for nearly the past three months. The latest culmination of this climb occurred within the past two weeks after price broke out above a key triangle pattern near its highs. Shortly after, a double-top high around the $1280 resistance level was formed, which provided an indication of potential market resistance to further appreciation.

After reaching up to hit that high late last week, gold has pulled back sharply to end up below its noted triangle breakout level. This retreat has occurred partly as a result of the recent rally in stocks, which reduced “safe-haven” flows towards gold, but more importantly due to a relatively well-supported dollar. As gold is denominated in US dollars, a strong inverse correlation generally exists between the two.

A major economic news event this week has the strong potential to affect both the dollar and equity markets in a significant way, and therefore the price of gold as well. Among several other central bank monetary policy statements this week, Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve statement and press conference should provide more clarity as to the Fed’s outlook on future interest rate hikes, especially in light of last week’s aggressive easing measures announced by the European Central Bank (ECB). If the Fed maintains a relatively hawkish outlook despite the ECB’s actions, the US dollar could continue to be supported and gold could slip further. In the event that the Fed has become pressured to take on a more dovish stance, however, the US dollar could break down, prompting a potential rebound for gold.

From a technical perspective, the price of gold has formed somewhat of a bearish divergence against technical momentum indicators near its noted $1280 double-top highs. In the event of a further pullback that results in a sustained breakdown below the $1225 support level, further losses for the precious metal could begin targeting major downside levels at $1190, which is also around the key 38% Fibonacci retracement of the noted three-month bullish run, and then the $1170 support level. To the upside, in the event of a rebound and then breakout above the recent $1280 double-top, a continuation of the three-month uptrend will have been confirmed, with further upside resistance targets at $1300 and then $1345.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.