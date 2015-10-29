gold extends decline on renewed us rate hike speculation 1689612015

Prior to Wednesday’s FOMC statement from the US Federal Reserve, the price of gold had surged to an intraday high of $1182, perhaps in anticipation […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2015 7:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Prior to Wednesday’s FOMC statement from the US Federal Reserve, the price of gold had surged to an intraday high of $1182, perhaps in anticipation of unchanged interest rates and continuing dovishness from the Fed. While there indeed was no rate hike, the statement that was released was perceived as being on the hawkish side, prompting the precious metal to make a complete reversal to the downside and pushing up the US dollar against most other major currencies.

As of Thursday afternoon, while the dollar has consolidated its gains from the prior day and made a modest pullback, gold has significantly extended its losses from Wednesday to hit a low around $1145 on Thursday, establishing nearly a three-week low.

For the past two weeks, the price of gold has been in a sharp retreat from its mid-October high of $1191. That high also represented the upper resistance border of a rising trend channel that extends back to July’s multi-year low of $1077.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Having already dropped decisively below its 200-day moving average on renewed speculation over a possible December rate hike by the Fed, gold could well have further to fall, especially if economic data in the upcoming weeks are seen to support a sooner rate hike.

Now approaching its 50-day moving average and the $1142 support level to the downside, the price of gold could extend its fall back down towards the lower support border of the noted rising trend channel on any further bearish momentum. Currently, that level is around the $1125 area. Further to the downside, on any subsequent breakdown of the trend channel, is a key support level at $1100. To the upside, the $1170 area remains a major resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.