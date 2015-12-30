global stock markets outlook for 2016 part 3 melt up before potential correction 1791222015
Let’s us now sail across the Pacific Ocean to Asia. To access Part 1 and Part 2, click on these links here and here.
Intermediate resistance: 22750
Pivot (key resistance): 25050/26900
Support: 16900 & 13900
Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the Nikkei 225 is likely to see an upside movement to target 22750 before the long-term pivotal resistance zone at 25050/26900. Thereafter, a potential correction is likely to occur towards 16900 before 13900, the long-term pull-back support in place since June 1996 that has yet to be retested.
In the alternate scenario, a clear break (weekly close) above the upper limit of the pivotal resistance at 26900 may see the see the continuation of the primary bullish trend to 29610 next.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.