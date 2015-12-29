global stock markets outlook for 2016 part 2 melt up before potential correction 1791152015

We have determined the expected direction and key long-term strategic  technical levels for the leaders (U.S.) of the current primary bull cycle for equities. Please […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 29, 2015 1:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We have determined the expected direction and key long-term strategic  technical levels for the leaders (U.S.) of the current primary bull cycle for equities. Please click on this link for  Part 1.  Now, let’s us now take a tour to Europe.

Germany DAX 

DAX verus Eurostoxx_29 Dec 2015

DAX_monthly_29 Dec 2015

DAX_weekly_29 Dec 2015

DAX versus MSCI World _29 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The German stock market’s outperformance against the rest of the Eurozone’s markets has peaked in March 2015 as seen in the long-term (weekly) relative strength chart of the MSCI Germany ETF verus the Euro Stoxx 50 ETF. Thereafter, it entered a lull period due to the summer sell-off and the Volkswagen emissions scandal. In Q4 2015, the MSCI Germany has started to show signs of outperformance after its relative strength chart rebounded from the median line (support) of its ascending channel in place since March 2003 low. In addition, it has also broken above the rising 20 and 50-week Moving Averages.
  • The summer sell-off that lead to “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 has managed to find support at the rising 34-month Moving Average and the trendline support from March 2009, the start of the primary bull cycle at 9600 (see monthly chart of DAX).
  • However, the long-term (monthly) RSI oscillator that measures price momentum has broken below its corresponding trendline support (in dotted green). This observation indicates a pre-warning signal that upside momentum has started to wane and a potential major top in the DAX is round the corner (see monthly chart of DAX).
  • Since the September 2011 low, the DAX has been evolving within a bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) at 9600 and upper boundary (resistance) at 13100/13340. Interestingly, the 13100/13340 also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections derived from different swing lows (see weekly chart of DAX).
  • The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator has continued to stage a rebound from its support zone and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that price action of the DAX can still undergo a potential multi-month upside movement (see weekly chart of DAX).
  • Interestingly, the relative strength chart of MSCI Germany ETF versus the MSCI All Country World ETF has just rebounded from the support of a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration which advocates a potential outperformance versus the rest of the world in the current phase of DAX’s expected multi-month upside movement in place since 29 September 2015 low.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and Fibonacci analysis, the current upside movement from 29 September 2015 low is likely to be the final wave V of III/ to complete the current primary bull cycle that started in March 2009. Thereafter, a potential multi-month correction should materialise (see weekly chart of DAX).

Key levels (6 to 12 months)

Intermediate resistance: 12390

Pivot (key resistance): 13100/13340

Support: 9600/9320 & 8500/8100

Strategic outlook (6 to 12 months) for DAX

Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the DAX may shape a potential final push up to retest the March 2015 swing high at 12390 before targeting the pivotal resistance zone of 13100/13340. Thereafter, a potential correction is likely to occur towards 9600/9320 before 8500/8100, the key long –term pull-back support area that was a former resistance that capped the advance of DAX from March 2000 to April 2013.

However, a clearance above the 13340 (upper limit) long-term pivotal resistance (a weekly close above is required) may invalidated the preferred corrective scenario to see the continuation of the primary bullish cycle to target 14760/15350 next.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.