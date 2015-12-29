We have determined the expected direction and key long-term strategic technical levels for the leaders (U.S.) of the current primary bull cycle for equities. Please click on this link for Part 1. Now, let’s us now take a tour to Europe.

Germany DAX

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The German stock market’s

The summer sell-off that lead to “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 has managed to find support at the rising 34-month Moving Average and the trendline support from March 2009, the start of the primary bull cycle at 9600 (see monthly chart of DAX).

However, the long-term (monthly) RSI oscillator that measures price momentum has broken below its corresponding trendline support (in dotted green). This observation indicates a pre-warning signal that upside momentum has started to wane and a potential major top in the DAX is round the corner (see monthly chart of DAX).

Since the September 2011 low, the DAX has been evolving within a bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) at 9600 and upper boundary (resistance) at 13100/13340. Interestingly, the 13100/13340 also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projections derived from different swing lows (see weekly chart of DAX).

The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator has continued to stage a rebound from its support zone and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that price action of the DAX can still undergo a potential multi-month upside movement (see weekly chart of DAX).

Interestingly, the relative strength chart of MSCI Germany ETF versus the MSCI All Country World ETF has just rebounded from the support of a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration which advocates a potential outperformance versus the rest of the world in the current phase of DAX’s expected multi-month upside movement in place since 29 September 2015 low.

has just rebounded from the support of a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration which Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and Fibonacci analysis, the current upside movement from 29 September 2015 low is likely to be the final wave V of III/ to complete the current primary bull cycle that started in March 2009. Thereafter, a potential multi-month correction should materialise (see weekly chart of DAX).

Key levels (6 to 12 months)

Intermediate resistance: 12390

Pivot (key resistance): 13100/13340

Support: 9600/9320 & 8500/8100

Strategic outlook (6 to 12 months) for DAX

Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the DAX may shape a potential final push up to retest the March 2015 swing high at 12390 before targeting the pivotal resistance zone of 13100/13340. Thereafter, a potential correction is likely to occur towards 9600/9320 before 8500/8100, the key long –term pull-back support area that was a former resistance that capped the advance of DAX from March 2000 to April 2013.

However, a clearance above the 13340 (upper limit) long-term pivotal resistance (a weekly close above is required) may invalidated the preferred corrective scenario to see the continuation of the primary bullish cycle to target 14760/15350 next.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.