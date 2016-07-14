gbpusds boe driven short squeeze could soon reverse course 1821552016

While the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly opted for inaction on Thursday, refraining from cutting interest rates and declining to implement other stimulus measures, the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2016 8:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

While the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly opted for inaction on Thursday, refraining from cutting interest rates and declining to implement other stimulus measures, the central bank did state that “most members of the committee expect monetary policy to be loosened in August.” Though this was far from a promise, the statement did serve to indicate that the BoE does indeed have intentions to ease policy at its next available opportunity.

Immediately after the monetary policy summary, sterling made an unsurprising knee-jerk reaction by surging rapidly against its major counterparts, including the US dollar, euro, and yen. This reaction was largely due to a short squeeze in a sterling market that has been heavily bearish since June’s Brexit vote.

Also on Thursday, US economic data was released that provided better-than expected indications of the US economy, further reinforcing last week’s highly-positive non-farm payrolls employment numbers. The producer price index, a leading indicator of inflation, came out at its highest increase in a year at +0.5% for June against prior expectations of +0.3%. In addition, weekly unemployment claims again came in better-than-expected at 254,000 claims vs. the 263,000 anticipated. When such positive numbers are coupled with a US stock market that has been rallying to record highs and fading concerns over Brexit consequences, it seems that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve may perhaps be closer than previously thought.

If the Bank of England is giving strong indications of monetary policy easing next month and the Federal Reserve continues to be provided with evidence of an improving economy and rising inflation to support a near-term interest rate hike, conditions could soon be ripe for a further continuation of pressure on GBP/USD. Although the knee-jerk rise for sterling on Thursday was reasonable considering the BoE’s inaction, the prospect of a near future UK rate cut coupled with an increasing foundation for a Fed rate hike could easily push GBP/USD back on its downward spiral.

Thursday’s surge brought the currency pair back up to approach key resistance around the 1.3500 level before quickly paring its gains. If price is able to stay below 1.3500, it would be a strong bearish indication, in which case all eyes should revert back to the 1.3000 psychological support level. Any sustained breakdown below 1.3000 could put GBP/USD on track once again to begin targeting significantly further downside around the 1.2500 objective.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.