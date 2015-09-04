gbpusd tumbles to critical juncture on nfp data 1204762015

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2015 4:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD plummeted further on Friday morning after the US non-farm payrolls report and unemployment rate figures were released by the US Labor Department.

Although the number of US jobs added in August at 173,000 fell far short of the prior consensus estimate of 220,000, the unemployment rate dropped down to 5.1% against the 5.2% expected. This represents the lowest jobless rate in more than seven years. It is also a rate at which the Fed considers the US economy to be at full employment.

In addition, July’s non-farm employment change was revised up substantially from 215,000 to 245,000, and average hourly earnings increased by more than expected (0.3% actual vs. 0.2% expected).

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Overall, despite the substantial miss on the headline number, the US dollar rose broadly against most other major currencies, including the British pound. This rise may be attributed to the market’s view that the employment data released on Friday may be sufficient to encourage a sooner interest rate hike by the Fed.

For the GBP/USD, this dollar surge prompted the currency pair to continue the sharp plunge that has been in place for the past week and a half. From its high around the 1.5800 resistance level in late August down to its current low around 1.5200 support, GBP/USD has dropped by nearly 4% in less than two weeks. In the process of this plummet, the currency pair has broken sharply below its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Having just hit and dipped below major support around the 1.5200 level, where the pair last bottomed in early June, GBP/USD could likely have significantly further to fall. This should especially be the case as the market currently views a US Fed rate hike most probably preceding any Bank of England rate hike.

With any sustained breakdown below the noted 1.5200 support level, the next major downside target is at the 1.5000 psychological support/resistance level, followed by key support around 1.4800.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.