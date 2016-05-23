gbpusd seeks direction within sustained bearish trend 1812632016

GBP/USD has been confined in a trading range between its 200-day moving average to the upside and 50-day moving average to the downside for the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 23, 2016 6:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD has been confined in a trading range between its 200-day moving average to the upside and 50-day moving average to the downside for the past month as the currency pair has been seeking direction ahead of a few major events next month. The fact that price has remained below its 200-day moving average, however, continues to underscore the overall bearish trend that has persistently defined GBP/USD.

With exactly one month left to go before the UK holds a referendum that will decide whether or not it stays in the European Union, the British pound has generally remained resilient in the face of substantial downside risk to the currency that would very likely result from a successful “Brexit” vote. This resilience has largely been due to recent polls in the UK that have shown increasing support for remaining in the EU and decreasing sway from the “leave” camp. Aside from the Brexit issue, last week saw mixed data out of the UK, including a lower-than-expected inflation reading in the form of the Consumer Price Index, and better-than-expected numbers for average earnings, unemployment claims, and retail sales.

On the other side of the pond and the currency pair, the US dollar has surged and continues to stay well-supported due to hawkish minutes from April’s FOMC meeting and other comments from Fed members last week. These Fed signals stressed more strongly than usual the high likelihood of an impending interest rate hike that would be contingent, of course, upon continuing improvement in economic data. With recent US data indeed showing positive signs for economic growth, employment, and inflation, markets have increasingly come to lean towards anticipating a potential rate hike either in June or July.

This week has in store important data releases from both the UK and US that could have a significant impact on the current fundamental environment for the pound and dollar. In the UK, Parliament’s inflation report hearings will take place on Tuesday, and revised GDP (second estimate) is slated for Thursday. In the US, the primary release will be Friday’s preliminary GDP (second release), which should have a substantial impact on the Fed’s consideration of current US economic growth, as well as durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims on Thursday.

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD continues to display a long-term bearish trending bias, as it continues to trade under both its 200-day moving average and a key downtrend line extending back to the August high of last year. This month, the currency pair has already attempted to rise above these dynamic resistance factors twice but has turned back to the downside both times. Currently trading under the 1.4500 level, GBP/USD should continue to be pressured as long as it remains below the noted resistance. This pressure could be especially strong in an environment of increasing expectations of a near-term Fed rate hike as well as the still-present specter of a possible Brexit. With any further retreat from the 200-day moving average and the noted downtrend line, the major downside target remains at the 1.4000 psychological support level.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.