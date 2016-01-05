gbpusd potentially targeting long term lows below key support 1791752016

The GBP/USD downward spiral has become increasingly steeper as the dollar continues to gain further traction on the back of last month’s US interest rate […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 5, 2016 6:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The GBP/USD downward spiral has become increasingly steeper as the dollar continues to gain further traction on the back of last month’s US interest rate hike, and the pound continues to founder on the Bank of England’s indeterminate monetary tightening timeline.

The past half year has seen a steady but substantial slide in the exchange rate as it became progressively clearer that the Fed would begin raising interest rates well before the Bank of England (BoE) would do the same. With the Fed having already begun hiking rates in December and the BoE still uncertain as to the timing of its own monetary tightening cycle, this difference could become even more pronounced, leading to further potential losses for GBP/USD.

The clearly-defined pattern of lower lows and lower highs since the 1.5900 area this past June has been well-documented, but this pattern has lately begun to accelerate with smaller pullback rallies interspersed among deeper drops. A case in point is the most recent pullback rally towards the end of December, when the currency pair bounced off the 1.4800 support level, only to rise in a comparatively modest fashion before resuming its sharp downward trajectory below 1.4800.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

In terms of relevant economic data releases potentially affecting the pound, a series of UK Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surveys are out this week. The Manufacturing PMI showed slower-than-expected industry expansion while the Construction PMI showed better-than-expected expansion. The Services PMI is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Substantially more important than these PMI surveys, however, will be the Monetary Policy Summary coming from the Bank of England on Thursday of next week. This should provide further clues as to how close (or not) the BoE may be to hiking interest rates.

On the US side, this week brings the FOMC meeting minutes of December’s Fed meeting on Wednesday, as well as the eagerly anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment reports on Friday.

Currently, GBP/USD has fallen sharply to closely approach major support around the key 1.4600 level, which is roughly where the currency pair bottomed out this past April. If this 1.4600 level is unable to hold as support, GBP/USD could further accelerate its downside momentum towards long-term, multi-year lows. On any sustained breakdown below 1.4600, the next major downside targets are at the 1.4500 level followed by the key 1.4250 support area.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.