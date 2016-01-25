gbpusd fails to maintain relief rally 1794712016

Despite having attempted the most significant bounce in more than a month late last week, GBP/USD was unable to maintain its bear market relief rally […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 25, 2016 7:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite having attempted the most significant bounce in more than a month late last week, GBP/USD was unable to maintain its bear market relief rally as of Monday morning, as the short-lived rebound showed signs of losing momentum.

After dropping to nearly a six-year low of 1.4078 this past Thursday, GBP/USD rose sharply on Friday to break out above the key 1.4250 resistance level once again. This rise came despite a significantly worse-than-expected reading for UK retail sales that came out on Friday. The surge could be attributed to the fact that GBP/USD was extremely oversold from a technical perspective after such a steep plummet over the past several weeks and months, and was due for a short-covering/profit-taking bounce.

Despite this rally attempt, downside momentum and overall bearish sentiment continue to dominate this currency pair. This is due in part to continued doubt and uncertainty surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) inclination to follow the Federal Reserve’s lead in raising interest rates, given substantial concerns over low inflation and weak economic growth.

This week could provide some more clarity as to the monetary policy trajectories of both the BoE and Fed, which are among the most crucial drivers of GBP/USD exchange rate movement. On the UK side, BoE Governor Mark Carney’s speech on Tuesday may provide some clues as to how the central bank sees the recent global market volatility and how that may potentially affect a rate hike going forward. Thursday’s Preliminary GDP reading for the UK will provide a vital snapshot of economic growth, which is a key component of interest rate decisions. On the US side, the Fed’s critical FOMC statement on Wednesday will be closely watched for any hints regarding the pace and timing of future rate hikes in the US.

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD continues to show a heavy bearish bias stemming from a strongly entrenched downtrend that began to accelerate even further in mid-December. Currently, the key price area to watch continues to be around 1.4250. Any sustained trading under this level should place into view the next target at the 1.4000 psychological support level. Further to the downside, on any break below 1.4000, the next major price objective on a longer-term continuation of the sharp downtrend is at the 1.3600 level.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.