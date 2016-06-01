gbpusd extends fall on increasing brexit support 1813922016

Despite a dollar pullback on Wednesday, sterling weakness dominated price action for GBP/USD, extending the currency pair’s plunge from Tuesday. This sharp retreat for GBP/USD […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2016 7:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite a dollar pullback on Wednesday, sterling weakness dominated price action for GBP/USD, extending the currency pair’s plunge from Tuesday. This sharp retreat for GBP/USD in the first half of the week has been driven largely by a resurgence of popular support in favor of the UK leaving the European Union, as reflected in the latest polls. These polls have shown that the possibility of a “Brexit” outcome still remains a major risk factor for financial markets, most notably the pound, in the run-up to the June 23 EU referendum only three weeks from now.

Whereas the “Remain” camp had enjoyed a commanding lead in both telephone and online polling within the past several weeks, the “Leave” camp has significantly closed the gap in the most recent polls. In some cases, Brexit supporters have now assumed the lead – polls conducted in conjunction with The Guardian newspaper have shown this lead extend to 52% vs 48% in favor of a UK exit. A major factor leading to this increased Brexit support has been widely attributed to concerns over UK immigration control and policy.

As the EU referendum draws closer, GBP/USD also continues to be impacted by vacillating speculation over the possibility of a US interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Although the Fed has telegraphed its intentions of raising rates in coming months if economic data continues to cooperate, a June hike remains much less likely due to the increased risk of a Brexit that could very well weigh on the Fed’s tightening aims. In contrast, while a July rate hike is significantly more likely, it will be heavily dependent on the outcome of the EU referendum, in addition to further improvements in US data. A Remain outcome should further raise the probability of a July hike, while a Leave outcome could very well preclude a Fed decision to raise rates this summer.

In light of these upcoming risk events, it is no surprise that GBP/USD has begun to price-in the real market risk of a potential Brexit. Since the multi-year low of 1.3835 was hit in late February, the currency pair has been trading within a rising trend as Brexit worries gradually abated. This rise and recovery, however, have remained within a longer-term downtrend as outlined by both a descending trend line extending back to the August high of last year as well as a steadily falling 200-day moving average. Although the past week has seen GBP/USD rise slightly above both the moving average and trend line, this week’s fall has signified a strong retreat from resistance.

Currently trading well under the 1.4500 level, GBP/USD should continue to be pressured as long as it remains below the noted resistance. This pressure could be especially strong if this Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls data is encouraging, further supporting a near-term Fed rate hike. More importantly, however, if UK polling continues to follow its current trend in favor of the pro-Brexit camp, GBP/USD could have significantly more to fall in the coming weeks. With any further retreat from the 200-day moving average and the noted downtrend line, the next major downside target remains at the 1.4000 psychological support level.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.