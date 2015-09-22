gbpusd dives as dollar surges on renewed us rate hike speculation 1376902015

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) took the worst dive in nearly four weeks on Tuesday as renewed speculation over a 2015 Fed rate hike boosted […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2015 9:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) took the worst dive in nearly four weeks on Tuesday as renewed speculation over a 2015 Fed rate hike boosted the dollar, while perceptions of a relatively more dovish Bank of England (BOE) weighed on the pound.

Although the BOE is also widely expected to raise interest rates at some point in the foreseeable future, at least one BOE Monetary Policy Committee member sees the rate hike cycle as “limited and gradual” whenever the process actually begins. Furthermore, an initial rate hike in the UK is not expected until sometime next year. In contrast, the US is expected by many market participants to begin its own monetary tightening cycle likely by the end of this year, after having kept rates unchanged during last week’s Fed meeting.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

GBP/USD fell by over 160 pips at one point on Tuesday from its previous perch around the 1.5500 support/resistance level. In the process of this plunge, the currency pair has reached back down to touch its key 200-day moving average, above which it had been trading for the past two weeks.

This bearish turn of events for GBP/USD occurs after the dollar failed to sustain its pullback late last week on news that the Fed would hold interest rates unchanged. The dollar rebounded swiftly and sharply from that very brief setback, placing renewed pressure on both the GBP/USD and EUR/USD.

As UK/US interest rate expectations presently stand, GBP/USD could well have significantly further to fall from its current position. A break below the noted 200-day moving average should push the currency pair back down towards its major 1.5200-area support target, last re-tested just over two weeks ago. Any further downside move should then begin to target the 1.5000 psychological support objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.