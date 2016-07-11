gbpjpy rebound at risk ahead of boe rate decision 1820832016

As noted earlier in the day, the Japanese yen took a major hit on Monday due to Prime Minister Abe’s party winning a landslide election […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 11, 2016 10:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As noted earlier in the day, the Japanese yen took a major hit on Monday due to Prime Minister Abe’s party winning a landslide election victory and the subsequent announcement of further economic stimulus measures in Japan. The yen retreated substantially against other major currencies, including the dollar, euro and pound, providing some respite from the pronounced strength of the Japanese currency within the past several weeks and months. Before Monday’s yen retreat, the currency was near multi-year highs against its major counterparts, pressuring USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY towards their post-Brexit long-term lows.

While the rebound for USD/JPY has little in the way of key risk events posing any major obstacle on the immediate horizon, GBP/JPY could face potentially substantial volatility this week. Thursday brings the Bank of England’s (BoE) official rate decision and monetary policy summary. After the UK’s EU referendum more than two weeks ago, the central bank has indicated on a few occasions that it would likely cut interest rates in reaction to Brexit risks. Currently, the consensus forecast is indeed for a rate cut of 25 basis points on Thursday.

The fact that this potential rate cut has already been alluded to by the BoE and expected by the markets should mean that some of the resulting pressure on the pound is likely to have already been priced-in to the beleaguered currency. Despite this, however, an actual rate cut still has some potential to prompt significantly further losses for sterling.

Since June’s Brexit outcome, GBP/JPY has dropped precipitously from the 150.00’s down to its recent lows around key 130.00 support, a level not seen since late 2012. Monday’s rebound prompted a sharp rise from that support level to climb back above 133.00 resistance. This rebound could well have more room to run in the short-term, potentially back up to key resistance around 140.00. This Thursday, however, the BoE rate decision could either help reverse this rebound in the event of a rate cut, or lead to a further recovery in the event that rates are left unchanged. With any Brexit-driven rate cut announcement, a breakdown below 130.00 could begin to target further support to the downside at the key 125.00 level.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.